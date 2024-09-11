wrestling / News

Ricochet vs. Sammy Guevara & More Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

September 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 9-11-24 Image Credit: AEW

Ricochet will take on Sammy Guevara on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that the two stars will do battle on Wednesday’s show, while Jack Perry defends the TNT Championship against Lio Rush.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TBS, is:

* AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry vs. Lio Rush
* Tag Team Casino Gauntlet: Competitors TBD
* Ricochet vs. Sammy Guevara
* Jon Moxley appears

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Ricochet, Sammy Guevara, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading