Ricochet vs. Sammy Guevara & More Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Ricochet will take on Sammy Guevara on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that the two stars will do battle on Wednesday’s show, while Jack Perry defends the TNT Championship against Lio Rush.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TBS, is:

* AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry vs. Lio Rush

* Tag Team Casino Gauntlet: Competitors TBD

* Ricochet vs. Sammy Guevara

* Jon Moxley appears

Tomorrow, 9/11

Lexington, KY

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT@sammyguevara vs @KingRicochet 2 of pro wrestling's top high-flying stars will fight 1-on-1 when red hot Sammy Guevara returns to Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite to face the sensational Ricochet TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/9P5XMWhE0H — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 11, 2024