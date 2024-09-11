wrestling / News
Ricochet vs. Sammy Guevara & More Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Ricochet will take on Sammy Guevara on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that the two stars will do battle on Wednesday’s show, while Jack Perry defends the TNT Championship against Lio Rush.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TBS, is:
* AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry vs. Lio Rush
* Tag Team Casino Gauntlet: Competitors TBD
* Ricochet vs. Sammy Guevara
* Jon Moxley appears
Tomorrow, 9/11
Lexington, KY
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT@sammyguevara vs @KingRicochet
2 of pro wrestling's top high-flying stars will fight 1-on-1 when red hot Sammy Guevara returns to Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite to face the sensational Ricochet TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/9P5XMWhE0H
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 11, 2024
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
TOMORROW NIGHT
Lexington, KY
LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS
TNT Championship@boy_myth_legend vs Lio Rush
There’s no rest for #TheScapegoat after his hard hitting match at #AEWAllOut vs Bryan Danielson, he defends his TNT Title vs @IAmLioRush TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/97eM88E6J4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 11, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Ted DiBiase Thinks Sid Vicious Should Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame
- Eric Bischoff Shares What The Undertaker & Sting Have in Common
- Damian Priest Recalls Meeting Undertaker In 1999, Says There’s ‘Nothing Fake’ About Him
- Samantha Irvin, Liv Morgan, Gigi Dolin Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos