Ricochet Wanted To Recreate Bloody Stone Cold Steve Austin Moment On Recent Smackdown

In an interview with Metro, Ricochet spoke about getting busted open on a recent Smackdown and wanting to recreate a moment from Wrestlemania 13. The medical team patched him up, otherwise he would have tried to emulate the infamous moment from that even in which Steve Austin is bleeding in the Sharpshooter. Here are highlights:

On wanting to recreate the moment: “Honestly, because it was bleeding a lot, obviously the doctors are gonna come out and check on you. I was trying to actually [copy] Stone Cold, WrestleMania 13, put it over my head, you know what I mean? They were like, ‘No, we can’t do that.’ Obviously ’cause they’re the doctors, they’re like, ‘We gotta make sure you’re ok, what are you doing?’ I’m like, ‘Stop wiping the blood’, and they’re like, ‘No, we can’t, what are you doing?!’

On the cut looking worse than it was: “I’m going on 20 years now, which is pretty crazy. I think after doing it so long, I think you can judge the severity of a situation. Honestly, I think it looked worse than it was because of the blood and everything. Literally, it healed up within days, it was so easy! It was just a freak accident, and it didn’t even hurt. I mean, it hurt, but I didn’t get knocked out and I didn’t see stars.”

On all wrestlers being a little crazy: “‘It’s the thrill of the hunt or whatever. That feeling, I’m sure the same thing goes for boxers or MMA fighters, even football, when you’re sitting there looking right at the guys knowing that this 300lbs plus refrigerator is going to he running straight into you. Being out there with the GUNTHERs and the Sheamus and the Bobby Lashleys and Drew McIntyres, it’s a different feeling for sure. Especially being out there with someone like GUNTHER, who’s as physical as he is, man, it’s cool to push yourself.”