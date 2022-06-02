Ricochet Wants a Chance to Show What He Can Do

– During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for CBS Sports, WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet discussed wanting to elevate the title and showing what he can do. Below are some highlights:

Ricochet on wanting to elevate the Intercontinental title: “Give me a chance to show what I can do. That’s what Ricochet needs. He needs that outlet to show everybody that he is literally the best. When you step into that ring, when you step through those ropes in that 20-by-20 and those four corners, there is nobody [better]. This [Intercontinental title] right here proves that there’s nobody who’s going to outwork him. There’s nobody who’s going to outperform him. There’s literally nobody.”

On no one being better than him: “I don’t care who you pick. I don’t care who your favorite is, who you like the best. That’s great, but there’s nobody that’s going to be better than me. I just need that one chance, that one opportunity. It doesn’t matter if it’s two minutes. It doesn’t matter if it’s 20 minutes. If Ricochet is out there, he’s going to be unforgettable. You’re going to remember him until the next time you see him do something else. I just need that opportunity that I’ve been kind of taken myself, to be honest with you.”

On how the landscape changed on how WWE viewed its athletes: “As the landscape of the WWE started to change a little bit — the Balors and the Sami Zayns. Those guys really starting to change how the WWE views their athletes. Those guys are getting success there. And even before that, I started to see it and I’m like, ‘OK, so it might be possible.’ Especially after NXT started, I’m watching the Takeovers and I’m watching all that stuff and I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s actually where I want to be. I want to be there. I want to be in NXT at the Takeovers and do those things. When Cesaro and Sami Zayn had their match, when Balor and Samoa Joe were going, Neville and Sami Zayn. I was like, ‘That’s what I want to do. That’s why I want to be there.'”

Ricochet captured the Intercontinental Championship from Sami Zayn earlier in March. Since that time, Ricochet has yet to wrestle or defend his title on a WWE premium live event.