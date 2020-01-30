wrestling / News

Various News: Ricochet Wants To Start A Podcast With Cedric Alexander, AAA Rey De Deyes Set For March, Paige’s Movie Now On Hulu

January 30, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, Ricochet revealed he wants to start a podcast with Cedric Alexander.

He wrote: “Hey @CedricAlexander we should start an anime podcast. Or maybe not a podcast but something where we can chat and talk to the fans about anime and comics and just everything we like. @UpUpDwnDwn any ideas!?

– AAA’s Rey De Deyes show will happen on March 21 in Merida, Yucatan, Mexico at the Poliforum Zamna.

– The Paige biopic Fighting With My Family is now available on Hulu.

