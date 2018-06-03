Quantcast

 

WWE News: Ricochet Sends Warning to Velveteen Dream, Andrade Cien Almas Pays Tribute to His Lucha Libre Background, and Shawn Michaels Joins the nWo in a Vintage Raw Clip

June 3, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ricochet vs. Velveteen NXT Takeover: Chicago

– NXT Superstar Ricochet sent out a tweet directed at Velveteen Dream earlier today. You can check out the tweet he sent below. The two are set to face each other at NXT TakeOver: Chicago.

– WWE Superstar Andrade Cien Almas shared a photo on his Instagram account, where he pays tribute to his lucha libre background. You can check out his photo that he shared below.

– WWE released a clip from Raw from June 3, 2002. The vintage Network clip shows Shawn Michaels joining the WWE version of the nWo on Raw. You can check out that clip below.

