WWE News: Ricochet Sends Warning to Velveteen Dream, Andrade Cien Almas Pays Tribute to His Lucha Libre Background, and Shawn Michaels Joins the nWo in a Vintage Raw Clip
– NXT Superstar Ricochet sent out a tweet directed at Velveteen Dream earlier today. You can check out the tweet he sent below. The two are set to face each other at NXT TakeOver: Chicago.
The result will be the same at Takeover Chicago. #ELIMINATED pic.twitter.com/WXUQEVUYW9
— The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) June 3, 2018
– WWE Superstar Andrade Cien Almas shared a photo on his Instagram account, where he pays tribute to his lucha libre background. You can check out his photo that he shared below.
– WWE released a clip from Raw from June 3, 2002. The vintage Network clip shows Shawn Michaels joining the WWE version of the nWo on Raw. You can check out that clip below.