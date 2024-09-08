wrestling / News
Ricochet and Will Ospreay Go Face-To-Face at All Out, Ricochet Says He’ll See Ospreay Soon
September 7, 2024 | Posted by
Ricochet and Will Ospreay finally had their one on one meeting in AEW, meeting up backstage at All Out tonight. Ospreay defeated PAC earlier in the night to retain the AEW International title. He mentioned that Ricochet needs to stop “collecting a paycheck” and get to work, which caused Ricochet to interrupt. Ricochet noted that he would see Ospreay soon, after Ospreay told him to get some wins and then “talk to the champ.”
Is @KingRicochet vs @WillOspreay on the horizon?#AEWAllOut is LIVE on TrillerTV PPV pic.twitter.com/zxwVvcd6dJ
— TrillerTV (@FiteTV) September 8, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Weighs in on Giulia’s WWE NXT Debut, Praises Roxanne Perez
- Rob Van Dam Recalls the ECW Locker Room Reaction to Sid Vicious Coming In
- The Undertaker Thinks Brothers of Destruction Belong in WWE Hall Of Fame
- WWE, UFC Sued By Man Alleging ‘Hush Money’ Payments Sent Via Daniel Bryan & Sasha Banks