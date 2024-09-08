wrestling / News

Ricochet and Will Ospreay Go Face-To-Face at All Out, Ricochet Says He’ll See Ospreay Soon

September 7, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Will Ospreay Ricochet AEW All Out Image Credit: AEW

Ricochet and Will Ospreay finally had their one on one meeting in AEW, meeting up backstage at All Out tonight. Ospreay defeated PAC earlier in the night to retain the AEW International title. He mentioned that Ricochet needs to stop “collecting a paycheck” and get to work, which caused Ricochet to interrupt. Ricochet noted that he would see Ospreay soon, after Ospreay told him to get some wins and then “talk to the champ.”

