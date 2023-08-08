Ricochet Says He Will Win a Royal Rumble, Why It’s His Main Goal

Ricochet has one thing that he’s certain of for his WWE career: he wants to win a Royal Rumble. The WWE star recently spoke with Sporting News for a new interview and talked about his goal of winning the Rumble at some point. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On his goal of winning the Rumble match: “One thing I will do, win a Royal Rumble. I’m winning a Royal Rumble.”

On why the Rumble is his main goal: “All of it. The opportunity, the prestige, what it gets you, but also, I feel like one thing that the Royal Rumble shows is the will, the determination, the guts, what you’re willing to go through to accomplish something. The Rey Mysterios, Shawn Michaels, doing it all, I don’t have to be first and do the whole thing, you know what I mean?

“If I come out first, I still plan on winning. I feel like with what Ricochet is capable of doing. I feel like that’s no problem. I feel like the Royal Rumble, especially if you come out early, shows that tenacity and just everything about what it takes to win, and it’s always been my favorite event. Having everybody out there fighting over something, I love it. Obviously, like you said, everyone wants to be World Champion. I’m sure everyone wants to win the Royal Rumble, for sure, but even more, I want to win the Royal Rumble.”