Ricochet Names His Wishlist Of Opponents For 2025

Ricochet has Swerve Strickland, Bryan Danielson, and MJF on his list of wanted opponents for the coming year. The AEW star has faced a number of big AEW stars thus far including Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita, and he was asked in an appearance on Barstool’s Rasslin’ who he wants to face in 2025.

“I think Swerve is in the contest,” Ricochet said (per Fightful). “Swerve and I, we’ve locked up a bunch of times but not in years. We’ve both evolved as performers, he’s amazing, so Swerve is definitely in that conversation. Honestly, I feel like MJF is in that conversation. Real trash human being, but that’s why I need to get in there and smack him in the mouth a little bit.”

He added, “I don’t know how long he’s going to be doing it, but I feel like Bryan Danielson is somebody who I’ve never got to really get in the trenches with but he’s somebody who I feel like we would have a banger.”

Ricochet will be in action on this week’s AEW Rampage, battling Komander in an AEW Continental Classic Gold League match.