Ricochet Would Love To Return To WWE NXT

In an interview with Cultaholic (via Fightful), Ricochet said that he would be open to making a return to WWE NXT, after leaving to join the main roster in 2019. Here are highlights:

On returning to NXT: “AJ (Styles) went back, Nattie is down there now. All these guys are going back down there and it seems like they are having a great time. Me and Carmelo (Hayes) had a thing going. If Carmelo wants the heat, he can have it. Whoever it is, I would love to go down there, that’s always been a home of mine. Anytime.”

On what he does better than Will Ospreay: “Basically at everything.”

on what Will Ospreay does better than him: “Being Will Ospreay. That’s it’s own specific thing. If you ever met him, you’d be like, ‘Yeah, I know exactly what you mean.’ Will Ospreay is great.”