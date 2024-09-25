Ricochet Would Have Signed With AEW If It Were Around in 2018

During an interview with Fightful), Ricochet said that if AEW were around in early 2018, he would have signed with them instead of WWE. Ricochet joined WWE following the conclusion to Lucha Underground in 2017. He went to the NXT brand at the time, but noted he had no interest in RAW or Smackdown.

He said: “It was when Lucha [Underground] ended. Canyon Ceman contacted me for NXT, actually. At the time, the black and gold stuff was going crazy, they just did the Cesaro and Sami Zayn, Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke, and the Finn Balors and the Kevin Owens and all of those guys were just killing it. Not only that, but you had Undisputed Era when I was there and Aleister Black was there. That was kind of the only place I really wanted to be, I didn’t want to go to Raw or SmackDown, I wanted to be in NXT. I was only there for like nine months and then we got called up to Raw. It was actually me, Johnny, Aleister, and Tommaso. I got lucky because I had a pretty decent deal going in. It wasn’t like — That’s kind of what drew me there, was the deal was too good to turn down. At the time, if AEW was even a thought or a plan or anything, I for sure would’ve went this direction for sure.“