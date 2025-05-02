wrestling / News

Ricochet Says WWE Killed His Love of Wrestling, AEW Revived It

May 2, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Ricochet 4-9-25 Image Credit: AEW

Ricochet is known for being very vocal on social media and his latest post got him some more attention. A fan suggested that Ricochet left WWE for AEW so he could become a World Champion. However, Ricochet said that he left WWE for a different reason.

He wrote: “No, the main reason was that the WWE ruined my love and passion for the sport that I grew up loving. AEW helped me find that love again.

