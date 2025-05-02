wrestling / News
Ricochet Says WWE Killed His Love of Wrestling, AEW Revived It
Ricochet is known for being very vocal on social media and his latest post got him some more attention. A fan suggested that Ricochet left WWE for AEW so he could become a World Champion. However, Ricochet said that he left WWE for a different reason.
He wrote: “No, the main reason was that the WWE ruined my love and passion for the sport that I grew up loving. AEW helped me find that love again.”
