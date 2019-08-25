wrestling / News

WWE News: Ricochet Says WWE’s Up and Comers Will Make You Believe, Night of Champions 2008 Match

August 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ricochet NXT

– Ricochet says that he, Ali, Buddy Murphy and Cedric Alexander are ready to be taken seriously by WWE’s veterans. The Raw star took to Twitter to praise his fellow up-and-coming stars and point out how they all have recent victories over big names in the company:

– WWE posted the following full Night of Champions 2008 match. The match saw John Cena battled Triple H with the WWE Championship on the line:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Night of Champions, Ricochet, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading