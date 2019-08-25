WWE News: Ricochet Says WWE’s Up and Comers Will Make You Believe, Night of Champions 2008 Match

– Ricochet says that he, Ali, Buddy Murphy and Cedric Alexander are ready to be taken seriously by WWE’s veterans. The Raw star took to Twitter to praise his fellow up-and-coming stars and point out how they all have recent victories over big names in the company:

I have a pinfall victory over @AJStylesOrg. @AliWWE has a pinfall victory over @ShinsukeN.@CedricAlexander has a pinfall victory over @DMcIntyreWWE.@WWE_Murphy has a pinfall victory over @WWEDanielBryan. Don’t take us seriously? That’s fine. We’ll make sure you will. 👑 — WWE’s resident Superhero 👑 (@KingRicochet) August 24, 2019

– WWE posted the following full Night of Champions 2008 match. The match saw John Cena battled Triple H with the WWE Championship on the line: