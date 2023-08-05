wrestling / News

Ricochet on WWE Using Celebrities Like Logan Paul

August 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Money in the Bank Logan Paul Ricochet Image Credit: WWE

– During a recent interview with Stay Busy with Armon SadlerWrestlingInc.com):

Ricochet on WWE using celebrities: “They’ve always brought in celebrities for years, so it’s nothing new. Anything that’s gonna help the WWE get new fans…I’m for. Not only that but like you said, Logan, [Bad] Bunny, they’ve come in and done some stuff.”

Ricochet on Bad Bunny & Logan Paul: “They’ve put some work in and shown that they want to do it as much as possible.”

On disliking Logan Paul for being a jerk: “I’m never gonna hate on somebody who’s doing good. … I hate on him because he’s a jerk, and he comes around and he acts like a punk.”

Ricochet faces Logan Paul later today at WWE SummerSlam. The event is being held at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Logan Paul, Ricochet, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading