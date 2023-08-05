Ricochet on WWE Using Celebrities Like Logan Paul

– During a recent interview with Stay Busy with Armon SadlerWrestlingInc.com):

Ricochet on WWE using celebrities: “They’ve always brought in celebrities for years, so it’s nothing new. Anything that’s gonna help the WWE get new fans…I’m for. Not only that but like you said, Logan, [Bad] Bunny, they’ve come in and done some stuff.”

Ricochet on Bad Bunny & Logan Paul: “They’ve put some work in and shown that they want to do it as much as possible.”

On disliking Logan Paul for being a jerk: “I’m never gonna hate on somebody who’s doing good. … I hate on him because he’s a jerk, and he comes around and he acts like a punk.”

Ricochet faces Logan Paul later today at WWE SummerSlam. The event is being held at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.