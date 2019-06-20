wrestling / News
Riddick Moss Wants to Help Kevin Durant Through Achilles Tendon Injury
– TMZ Sports recently did a report on NXT Superstar Riddick Moss sending a message to injured NBA player Kevin Durant, who is currently dealing with a ruptured Achilles tendon injury. Due to the injury, it’s believed Durant could miss the entire 2019-2020 NBA season, and Moss wants to help Durant.
Riddick Moss also suffered a ruptured achilles tendon injury, and he was able to return to action in record time. You can check out Moss’ video message directed to Kevin Durant below. He stated, “This talk about KD being out for an entire season, missing next season, I don’t like it. I don’t wanna hear it. I wanna shut up all these people that are saying an Achilles rupture’s gonna put you out for an entire season. Wherever you go, I wanna see you hoisting hardware at the end of the season in June.”
Moss and his manager, Robert Strauss, also shared tweets on the subject, which you can see below.
My associate @riddickMoss is everywhere today. https://t.co/ToMs2XtLKu …If I were you I would take his advice @KDTrey5 , @TMZ thinks so also. pic.twitter.com/ZVBeFmUcJl
— Robert Strauss (@RobertStrauss) June 19, 2019
Riddick Moss is mainstream.
Riddick Moss is history making.
Riddick Moss is inspirational.
Riddick Moss is a great guy. @KDTrey5, hit up Riddick Moss. #RiddickRegimen @TMZ @TMZ_Sports @WWE @WWENXT https://t.co/aD3xWzmUvh
— Riddick Moss (@riddickMoss) June 19, 2019
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Damage Sami Callihan Caused Prior To MLW Exit: Callihan Reportedly Spit In Jim Cornette’s Face
- Jim Ross On Why Ken Shamrock’s Push Was Cut Short, Recalls Issues With Shamrock Missing Shows, Confronting Him
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why Hulk Hogan Didn’t Try To Become Booker In WCW in 1999, Responds to Claim That He Did Whatever Hogan Told Him To Do
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Rumored 1999 WCW Meeting Where He Told Wrestlers He Was Building Company Around 10 Guys & If Hulk Hogan Was Involved, Says WCW Did Push Young Talent