Riddick Moss Wants to Help Kevin Durant Through Achilles Tendon Injury

– TMZ Sports recently did a report on NXT Superstar Riddick Moss sending a message to injured NBA player Kevin Durant, who is currently dealing with a ruptured Achilles tendon injury. Due to the injury, it’s believed Durant could miss the entire 2019-2020 NBA season, and Moss wants to help Durant.

Riddick Moss also suffered a ruptured achilles tendon injury, and he was able to return to action in record time. You can check out Moss’ video message directed to Kevin Durant below. He stated, “This talk about KD being out for an entire season, missing next season, I don’t like it. I don’t wanna hear it. I wanna shut up all these people that are saying an Achilles rupture’s gonna put you out for an entire season. Wherever you go, I wanna see you hoisting hardware at the end of the season in June.”

Moss and his manager, Robert Strauss, also shared tweets on the subject, which you can see below.