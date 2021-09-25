Riddick Moss Returns, Attacks Kevin Owens on WWE Smackdown

Riddick Moss is back on WWE TV, returning on Smackdown to ally with Happy Corbin against Kevin Owens. Friday’s show saw Happy Corbin debut his new talk show Happy Talk, which brought Kevins Owens out looking for revenge from last week’s attack. Before Owens could get to the ring, Moss came out in a hood and attacked him.

You can see a clip from the segment below. Moss has been off of WWE TV since September of 2020 after he suffered a torn ACL. He worked a dark match before last week’s Smackdown.