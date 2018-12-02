Riddick Moss Returns to the Ring at NXT Live Event

– Riddick Moss made his return to the ring at the NXT house show on Saturday night. Moss attacked Matt Riddle at the show and had a match later in the night with Riddle. You can see a pic from Moss’ return below, as well as a post from the NXT star talking about how he returned from his injury “faster than any athlete from any sport ever.”

The full results from the show can be seen here.

One of the bigger stories of #NXTJacksonville tonight was the return of @riddickMoss. pic.twitter.com/m2tFl2MofH — Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) December 1, 2018