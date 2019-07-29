wrestling / News
Riddick Moss Suffers Broken Nose, Shayna Baszler Also Banged Up
July 29, 2019 | Posted by
– F4WOnline reports that Riddick Moss suffered a broken nose recently but isn’t expected to miss any time in the ring.
Likewise, Shayna Baszler is reportedly banged up a little, but it’s said to be “nothing serious.” While she didn’t work Friday’s NXT show in Columbia, MO, she did wrestle last night.
NXT has had a bit of an injury plague this weekend, as Rachael Ellering hurt her knee at a live event in Florida while Karen Q broke her leg in Atlanta.
