Riddick Moss Was Reportedly Set For Big Push Before Pandemic

Fightful reports that Riddick Moss was on the verge of getting a huge push in the WWE prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moss, who was given the 24/7 title back in February, took a break from WWE TV due to the pandemic a month later.

Moss cares for a family member that is a higher risk for the virus due to cystic fibrosis. It was then-RAW executive director Paul Heyman who made the decision to bench him, to avoid any possible heat of Moss making the decision himself. Heyman was very high on Moss at the time according to ‘several high level names’ in WWE creative.

WWE respected the wishes of Moss and filmed an angle in which Truth won his title back by pinning him on the sidewalk during a jog.