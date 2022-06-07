wrestling / News
Riddle Appears On Miz TV, Challenges Roman Reigns To WWE Undisputed Universal Title Match
Riddle is taking his issues with Roman Reigns to a new level, appearing on Raw to challenge Reigns to a WWE Undisputed Universal Championship match. Riddle appeared on Miz TV on tonight’s show and took shots at Miz before challenging Reigns to a future title match.
Riddle has been focused on getting revenge on the Bloodline since Randy Orton was put on the shelf during their WWE Tag Team Championship match at Smackdown last month. You can see clips from tonight’s segment below:
"@RandyOrton, I hope you come back soon … unlike my stepdad."@SuperKingofBros#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/QesIVm9gIE
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022
"@RandyOrton's career is OVER!"
Really, @mikethemiz?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ldbW4SrP7z
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022
WOAH! @SuperKingofBros just issued a challenge for @WWERomanReigns and the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/gfBpDxtez0
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022
Even @mikethemiz is stunned that @NXTCiampa just laid out @SuperKingofBros on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/QHA9FHTeml
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022
.@SuperKingofBros just pantsed @mikethemiz on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/1kpQohGTvc
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022
"I haVe YOuR PANts." – @SuperKingofBros@mikethemiz @MaryseMizanin #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/4eschn93tm
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022
RKO to @mikethemiz gets @SuperKingofBros the win on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/10SPmh55i3
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022
"THAT WAS FOR YOU, RANDY!"@SuperKingofBros has all the appreciation in the world for @RandyOrton. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/aFEDlOyC0q
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022
