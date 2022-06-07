Riddle Appears On Miz TV, Challenges Roman Reigns To WWE Undisputed Universal Title Match

Riddle is taking his issues with Roman Reigns to a new level, appearing on Raw to challenge Reigns to a WWE Undisputed Universal Championship match. Riddle appeared on Miz TV on tonight’s show and took shots at Miz before challenging Reigns to a future title match.

Riddle has been focused on getting revenge on the Bloodline since Randy Orton was put on the shelf during their WWE Tag Team Championship match at Smackdown last month. You can see clips from tonight’s segment below: