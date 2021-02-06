Riddle Comments On Reports Parker Boudreaux Has Signed With WWE

Riddle took notice of reports that Parker Boudreaux has signed a developmental deal with WWE, and took to social media to react. As reported on Friday, the college football star is no longer on the roster for Universal of Central Florida football and has apparently signed a deal with the company.

Riddle posted to Twitter to comment on the report, referencing his heat with Brock Lesnar and Boudreaux’s similarity to Lesnar as he wrote:

“He looks just like Brock Lesnar but younger and doesn’t hate me enough to refuse a match with me yet, Awesome!”

Boudreaux responded as you can see below: