Riddle Thinks Conor McGregor Could Succeed in WWE, Not Sure If He’d Pass ‘PG Code’

Riddle believes that Conor McGregor could succeed in WWE — if he can keep his mouth PG on TV. The Raw star spoke with Sportskeeda for a new interview and weighed in on McGregor’s off-again, on-again teases of coming to WWE. You can check out some highlights below:

On McGregor’s controversial persona: “He’s Conor McGregor. The guy puts bu**s in seats. The guy has a mouth on him. I don’t know if he would pass the PG WWE code. But I guess he could do his best. At the end of the day, it’s like Jake Paul or any of them…I don’t know how they’re doing it but they get people talking, they’re controversial, they make money with fights and drama.”

On if McGregor would make it in the company: “Do I think he’d be a good fit for WWE? If he’s willing to do the work and work hard and put his time in, yeah. Just like Ronda was good. Just like I’m good. But if you think you’re just going to come in, collect a payday which will probably happen and be more like a Cain [Velasquez] situation, where a guy come in, even if he had the skills, only comes in for a show or two. I think it’d be great for business. Conor’s good, marketable, and everything else.”