Riddle On Having a Difficult Time With Promos on Camera, His ‘Stepdad’ Promo

Riddle has hit his groove working with Randy Orton, but he started off having a hard time with promos as he discussed in a new interview. Riddle was a guest on Friday Night Pints, and you can check out the audio below along with highlights per Fightful:

On how much input he has in his promos: “When it comes to dialogue, it’s more on (the company). We also have some input, sometimes, and sometimes we don’t. It depends on who wants you to say it. The other day, I had to talk about my stepdad who left me 25 years ago when he went to get milk and just got lost and never came back. I was like, ‘But Randy, you came back.’ My mom and dad called me and were like, ‘Yo, who the hell is this stepdad?’ Well…you know [laughs]. They wanted the stepdad thing in there.”

On how comfortable he is in promos: “The worst is, even when I first started, I hate just being in front of a camera. I don’t mind talking, I was in the UFC, give me a microphone, there are 1,000 people. I don’t know what I’m going to say, but I’m going to say something. When you’re on camera and these are your bullet points, you’re like [silence]. I feel like I’m on Casting Couch. I know I just have to say something, but I don’t know what to do. When it comes to wrestling, that comes naturally. The promos, especially if they want me to say certain things, especially with the crowd and people chanting and I’m like, ‘Yeah! Yeah!’ and they go ‘here is the mic.’ I’m like……BRO! I’m dancing like ‘what am I supposed to say?'”