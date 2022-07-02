wrestling / News
Riddle Faces Seth Rollins After WWE Smackdown Ends
July 1, 2022 | Posted by
The dark match main event for tonight’s WWE Smackdown saw Riddle do battle with Seth Rollins. PWInsider reports that Riddle pinned Rollins after hitting an RKO on him to send the crowd home happy.
Rollins and Riddle are both competitors in the men’s Money in the Bank match on Saturday’s PPV along with Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Omos, and Sami Zayn.
