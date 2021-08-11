Riddle on Becoming ‘Bros’ With John Cena, The Two Not Seeing ‘Eye to Eye’ at First

– While speaking to Sportskeeda’s Riju Dasgupta, WWE Superstar Riddle discussed his relationship to John Cena, noting the two didn’t see “eye to eye” when they first met. He also discussed the moment they had following Raw where the two wrestlers teamed up in a dark match and had a “Bro Off.” Below are some highlights.

Riddle on John Cena: “John Cena’s pretty cool, you know. Originally, when we first met we didn’t see eye to eye. He didn’t really understand what a bro was, but now he gets it. We’re bros.”

Riddle on his un-televised segments with other WWE talents: “John doesn’t have to and didn’t have to do that, and he went out of his way to make it part of the show and we did it. It made me happy and we even tagged together later that night on the darker part of the show where it was off camera. It was a lot of fun, and yeah, it was good.”

On Orton telling him how Cena gave him a rub: “As Randy would say, because after John did that little promo with me on the mic when we bro’d off to each other, Randy hit me up and he goes, ‘I don’t know if you know this, kid, but John Cena just gave you the rub.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I know what the rub is, Randy.'”

Riddle on explaining to Orton he knows what a rub is: “Randy talks to me like I don’t know what wrestling is sometimes. I have to be like, ‘Randy, I’ve wrestled on the indies, I’ve been in the WWE a couple of years. Not at your level, for sure, Randy, but I kind of know what I’m doing. I know what the rub is. I know what Cena did right there. We’re cool, I got it.’ But yeah, I was very excited about that.”