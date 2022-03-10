Riddle On Cain Velasquez’s Arrest, Still Wants Match With Brock Lesnar

Riddle recently weighed in on Cain Velasquez’s arrest for attempted murder, his desire for a match with Brock Lesnar and more. The WWE star spoke with Adam’s Apple and talked about UFC stars potentially crossing over to pro wrestling like he, Lesnar, Ronda Rousey and Paige VanZant have. He was also asked about Velasquez’s situation, where the UFC and WWE alum has been charged with attempted murder and more after attempting to shoot a man accused of molesting a close relative of his.

You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On still wanting a match with Lesnar: “I would really like the one on one match with, you know, Brock. That would be good. But there’s a lot of talent out there. You’ve got the Edges, you know, me and Randy are partners, you never know we might wrestle one day. There’s a lot.”

On UFC stars crossing over to pro wrestling: “There’s a bunch I think that could. Especially a lot of the heavyweights, even the lightweights. I mean, I think there’s enough entertaining people. But it just takes a certain person to actually do it, you know? It’s a lot of work. I think there’s a lot of fighters that could do it part-time, but to do it full-time is just different.”

On Velasquez’s attempted murder arrest: “At first when I heard that he was in trouble, I was like, ‘oh no, another one from the MMA community, why can’t we just get it right?’ But then when you hear the backstory of what happened and how somebody was let off. I don’t approve of anybody going out and seeking their own justice. But at the same time, out of all the situations and circumstances, this is probably the most ideal if you’re going to run up on somebody and do that. But at the end of the day, it’s never ideal, don’t do it.”