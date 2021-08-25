Riddle On Whether He’d Rather Face Goldberg or Brock Lesnar, Working With WALTER

Riddle has long called for matches with both Brock Lesnar and Goldberg, and he weighed in which he’d rather face on The Bump. Riddle was a guest on this week’s episode, and you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On who he would rather face between Goldberg or Lesnar: “I’ll say this: I don’t want to talk too much trash, but both Brock [Lesnar] and Goldberg are premium competitors. Mr. Beast [Lesnar] came back. Mr. Beast came down to the ring and did his thing. I’m not a huge fan of Mr. Beast’s man bun. I’m a fan of his work and caliber of athleticism. So, good for him.

“Then, you’ve got Willie G., Goldberg. He was doing his thing. Him and Gage, they bring it; they’re a packaged deal. Honestly, Bill’s been kind of cool with me lately. Not too cool. Not that cool, but he’s been cooler. [Ryan Pappolla shouts out, ‘Building bridges’], Yeah. You know, the bridge was already destroyed. It got blown up. So, right now, we’re throwing some stones, and you can walk across the water.

“But if I had to pick a match between the two of them, if I’m going realistically, I’m thinking Goldberg. Goldberg at ‘Mania, I think that’s a possibility. I think I might convince him to actually wrestle me.”

On facing WALTER: “Honestly, it’s awesome. The guy’s a beast. He beats the crap out of you, and you get to beat the crap out of him. Granted, it does more damage to you than it does to him. But when you get in the ring with WALTER, it’s one of those things where it’s like, for a stallion like me, it’s like magic moments. On the independent scene, I’ve wrestled him in America, Canada, Germany, England, Mexico, I’ve wrestled that guy in every country I possibly could’ve, and it never gets old. The guy brings it.

“I’ll be honest: as a UFC fighter, as a bro and as a stallion, it’s hard for me to be a victim. But WALTER, he can make anybody a victim, and that’s the best part. When you wrestle WALTER, he brings something out of you, or he beats the crap out of you.”