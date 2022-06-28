wrestling / News
Riddle Qualifies For Men’s Money in the Bank Match On WWE Raw
Riddle is on his way to WWE Money in the Bank, qualifying for the men’s MITB ladder match on tonight’s episode of Raw. Riddle won a battle royale qualifying match on tonight’s show to earn a spot on in the match on the July 2nd PPV.
Riddle joins Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Omos as participants in the match, with two more still to be determined. We’ll have an updated card for the PPV after tonight’s show ends.
#WWERaw kicks off with a #MITB Qualifying Last Chance Battle Royal!
Who will win it all and punch their ticket for this Saturday? pic.twitter.com/033WL3Xlpr
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2022
Pick your fave and @ them!#WWERaw #MITB pic.twitter.com/g3WLsHPYzR
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2022
Everybody wants a spot at #MITB! Who will punch their ticket and leave with the W?! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ghYBoBxRka
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2022
And @VeerMahaan is outta here!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/FaNqoMvojF
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2022
AWWW SNAP!@RonKillings @DilsherShanky #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/7YVIMfU37U
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2022
Why doesn't @JinderMahal like dancing?! 😔#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/vjpCgicTyS
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2022
Advantage: @HEELZiggler and @mikethemiz#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/q8GG2B6Rpp
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2022
.@KingRicochet eliminates @TBARRetribution!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/6SlblCRo40
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2022
Who will win the #MITB Battle Royal?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/3MqgnYHtnL
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2022
Really, @mikethemiz?!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/pnFyeNqBgS
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2022
SKULL CRUSHING FINALE!@mikethemiz #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/umULjpHHUB
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2022
RIDDLE WINS!@SuperKingofBros just qualified for the Men's #MITB Ladder Match this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/kMTIuseh0z
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2022
