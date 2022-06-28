Riddle Qualifies For Men’s Money in the Bank Match On WWE Raw

Riddle is on his way to WWE Money in the Bank, qualifying for the men’s MITB ladder match on tonight’s episode of Raw. Riddle won a battle royale qualifying match on tonight’s show to earn a spot on in the match on the July 2nd PPV.

Riddle joins Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Omos as participants in the match, with two more still to be determined. We’ll have an updated card for the PPV after tonight’s show ends.

#WWERaw kicks off with a #MITB Qualifying Last Chance Battle Royal! Who will win it all and punch their ticket for this Saturday? pic.twitter.com/033WL3Xlpr — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2022