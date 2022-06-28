wrestling / News

Riddle Qualifies For Men’s Money in the Bank Match On WWE Raw

June 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Riddle Image Credit: WWE

Riddle is on his way to WWE Money in the Bank, qualifying for the men’s MITB ladder match on tonight’s episode of Raw. Riddle won a battle royale qualifying match on tonight’s show to earn a spot on in the match on the July 2nd PPV.

Riddle joins Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Omos as participants in the match, with two more still to be determined. We’ll have an updated card for the PPV after tonight’s show ends.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, Riddle, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading