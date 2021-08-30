Riddle Reveals Why He Thinks He & Randy Orton Work So Well As a Team In WWE

Riddle recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump, and he discussed his bourgeoning friendship with Randy Orton, why they work so well together as a team, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Riddle on his friendship with Randy Orton: “After our celebration on Monday with Randy [Orton], it’s just been a wild ride. I feel fantastic! Randy [and I] are back together; that’s the biggest part. You know, the championship titles, they’re great, but the biggest win here is friendship. Friendship is more important than a championship. And that’s what we did here. Not only did we win the RAW Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam, but we really solidified our friendship…..we hugged on camera this past Monday. He plays it like we don’t hug, but we hug all of the time. It’s usually one of these [demonstrates a side hug on Braxton]. A Randy side hug is like a million other people’s hugs.”

On what makes their team work so well: “I think for me and Randy, you have two stallions who are going out there and giving it their all, every time. We’re passionate about what we do. We are passionate about our jobs. When you put two people together that are passionate about what they’re doing, what they want to do and everything else, and we have a common goal, the sky’s the limit. And, I think, the teams that get together, they try to be alike. Well, I think in every relationship, the most successful relationships I know, the two people that bring the yin and yang kind of thing – I bring this to the table, I bring that to the table – [helps] fill in each other’s gap. So, with me and Randy, I think we work so well together is because we’re like a real-life couple. We fill each other’s gaps. He’s there for me when I’m down. I’m there for him when he’s down. I think that’s why we roll so well together.”