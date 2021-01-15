wrestling / News
Riddle Reacts to UFC Changing Marijuana Policy, Says It’s an ‘Amazing Gift’
Riddle is happy to see the UFC changing its policy regarding marijuana, even if it’s a little late for him. The UFC announced yesterday that it would be significantly changing its rules around marijuana. Retroactive to January 1st, a positive test for THC will no longer be considered a violation of the drug policy unless USADA can prove that an athlete intentionally used it for performance-enhancing purposes.
Riddle had two wins turned to no contests in his UFC career after failing drug tests for marijuana, resulting in an 8-3-2 record. While there is no indication that previous violations will result in changes to fight records, Riddle praised the move, writing:
“I got the greatest birthday gift of all today, maybe 9 years late but still an amazing gift and one more thing my record is 10-3 bro.”
I got the greatest birthday gift of all today, maybe 9 years late but still an amazing gift and one more thing my record is 10-3 bro pic.twitter.com/8WBMOH7fpt
— matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) January 14, 2021
