Riddle Recalls Teaming With Pete Dunne In WWE NXT, Wants Him On Main Roster

Riddle was part of a memorable tag team in NXT with Pete Dunne, and he recently discussed their team on a recent podcast. Riddle was a guest on Mark Andrews’ My Love Letter To Wrestling, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On winning the 2020 Dusty Cup with Dunne: “Yeah, we weren’t supposed to. I didn’t even know I was teaming with Pete until they do, ‘hey, Matt, can you cut a promo saying you how you and Pete met and became a team?’ And I was like, ‘we’re a team?’ And they’re like, ‘yeah.’ And I made up some story where I was like, ‘yeah,’ and I bring it up to Pete and I was like, ‘Pete, you’re a Bruiserweight, I’m a bro. Dusty Cup. Let’s do this.”

On their reaction to iut: “We wrestled, I don’t even know if we were supposed to beat you guys {Subculture} and then they’re like, ‘yeah, you’re actually going to win this round and lose the next round,’ and we’re like, ‘okay’. Then the next round, they’re like, ‘yeah, you’re actually going to win this round too and go into the finals.’ And we’re like, ‘alright,’” he said.

“I’m like, ‘yeah that’s what I thought,’ and Pete’s like, ‘I’ll do it.’ And then, like, when we won it, I was pretty shocked. But then I was like, ‘okay guys, like, what are we doing here?’ I don’t know, but it was a lot of fun. Did not see that coming, Didn’t see it coming.”

On wanting Dunne on the main roster: “Bro. And then part of me still wants Pete to come up to the main roster. I’m just like, ‘Randy, it’s not what it looks like!’ And then just two serious guys looking, mean-mugging each other, and then I’m like, ‘oh no. I love you both. Oh, I shouldn’t have said that.’”