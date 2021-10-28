Riddle Says He Wants to Wrestle Goldberg Next Year, Still Wants a Match With Brock Lesnar

– Speaking on today’s edition of Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, WWE Superstar and Raw tag team champion Riddle voiced his interest in a match with Goldberg later next year. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Riddle on trying to avoid talking trash about other wrestlers: “I’m trying not to talk too much trash anymore. I don’t want to upset the higher ups, and I said something about, not gonna mention the exact name, but he’s a chief of tribes. I said something about him recently. I’m not saying specific names. That can be anybody, but he wasn’t happy. I talked some trash about me moving the needle on some merch, and he didn’t like what I said. I thought it was hilarious but not everybody thinks like me, and then Brock, I still want the match with Brock.”

On wanting a match with Goldberg: “I promised him I wouldn’t call him out anymore. He asked me not to a couple years ago at Royal Rumble, so I respect your wishes Mr. Beast. I won’t call you out, but I’ll say this, Bill, Bill Goldberg, I’ll be honest, I think I’ve grown on the guy. I think he’s grown on me a little. I think that match can possibly happen. We both went to Saudi. We were both on the same airplane. We bumped into each other quite a few times on that airplane. I think we can get that match. I think we pull that one out. No promises but I’m hoping by 2022, we get Riddle vs. Goldberg. It will sell tickets.

“Out of those match-ups, I see that one happening, being the most realistic. Brock, that’s a dream of mine, but I don’t know about that, and the one that we don’t talk about, the chief of tribes, I don’t think he’s ready. Not that he couldn’t be ready. Just like Randy [Orton], I don’t think Randy was ready a couple of years ago for me. It would have been too soon. I think right now, the keys in the same situation. I don’t think he’s ready for me yet. I think I ruffled his feathers a little bit. He’s a peacock. You know he doesn’t like his feathers ruffled. Kind of like I rubbed Bill the wrong way. I don’t think Bill was ready for a relationship for me. Now over time, in a year, things have simmered down.”

Riddle on how wrestling is different compared to MMA: “Wrestling is different because it’s non-stop preparation. Looking a certain way, looking the part, being ready to recite a whole paragraph or two paragraphs off a sheet of paper on live television, wrestling, it’s demanding. It’s very demanding in a different way, but once you get competent enough and you feel good enough, for me, it’s a almost like a therapy session when I go out there and wrestle, when I go out there and cut a promo because I get to go out there express myself with my body, express myself with my voice, express with myself with my mind. And I get to do it on live television, in front of a live audience and I get to see their reaction to me. I always dreamt about wrestling, but at the end of the day, I always wanted to be a badass and be able to fight and break people if I had to, and when I grew up watching wrestling, all the guys that were the best of the best were guys that could do both. They could be great sports entertainers, but they also had a shoot side to them or they were at least athletic enough or strong enough where they could be a threat in real life. I always wanted to be a professional wrestler, but I always wanted that wild card up my sleeve if I ever need to pull it in, and I feel like I’m able to accomplish both.”