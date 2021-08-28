Riddle Slams Roman Reigns for ‘Needle Moving’ Comments

– Speaking to Bleacher Report’s Graham GSM Matthews, WWE Superstar and Raw tag team champion of RK-Bro, Riddle, responded to recent comments by Universal champion Roman Reigns on how former WWE champion CM Punk “wasn’t as good or as over or moved the needle like The Rock.” Also, after WWE SummerSlam 2021, Reigns credited himself for the event’s success, writing, “legitimate needle moving.” Below are some highlights from Riddle:

Riddle on Roman Reigns’ comments about needle moving: “No disrespect to Roman, he seems like a swell fella, but at the same time, it’s like when people say they’re a good parent. You know what? If you were a good parent, your kids would be telling you you’re a good parent. When he’s saying ‘Acknowledge me’ or ‘I move the needle,’ no, you don’t. You’re related to The Rock. Shut up. Like, I’m not impressed, I can beat you up in a real fight. So, shut your mouth. You’re not moving needles. I’m the real stallion, RK-Bro is moving the merch, we’re moving the needle, and that’s it. I don’t want to say too much, I’m not trying to get in trouble. Hey, hats off to him. He’s amazing at what he does. I do like what he does, but at the same time, it’s like, get off your high horse. You’re in that spot for a reason. You’re not a bro. You’re second generation. I’m first generation.”

Riddle on the WWE travel schedule: “People talk about the WWE grind and I get it, but when I was on the indies, when you’re the top guy on the indies like me or Zack Sabre Jr. or Keith Lee at the time, I would fly internationally every weekend. I was flying to Mexico or Canada or England every weekend and doing tours of America and everything else, but I was making a lot less money and I was struggling. Yeah, this is easy. My job is awesome. I know people complain, ‘Oh, I’m so tired.’ Yeah, well, get some sleep. I don’t know what to tell you. I sleep on the airplane. I love traveling, I sleep on the plane, and put my neck pillow on.”

On Brock Lesnar’s appearance at SummerSlam: “Brock came out at the end of the show. I saw a sign on a door say Mr. Beast and I was like, ‘Who the hell is Mr. Beast? I got a feeling that’s Brock.’ You know, hey, I’m glad Brock’s back. Fans missed him and he’s one hell of a competitor. I personally think he went for the wrong man—he went from Roman—but people love that Universal Championship, so I get it. I think they’re both doing the right thing because they don’t want to get hurt.”