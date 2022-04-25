wrestling / News

Riddle, Stephanie McMahon, Matt Cardona & More Celebrate Randy Orton’s 20th Anniversary in WWE

April 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Randy Orton Smackdown 1-22-19 Image Credit: WWE

Randy Orton celebrates his 20th year on WWE television today and a host of wrestling stars took to social media to comment including Riddle, Stephanie McMahon, Matt Cardona and more. Orton had his first WWE TV appearance on April 25th, 2002 and WWE will have a Randy Orton celebration on tonight’s episode of Raw. Ahead of that, several people took to Twitter to congratulate Orton on the milestone, as you can see below:

