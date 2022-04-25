Riddle, Stephanie McMahon, Matt Cardona & More Celebrate Randy Orton’s 20th Anniversary in WWE

Randy Orton celebrates his 20th year on WWE television today and a host of wrestling stars took to social media to comment including Riddle, Stephanie McMahon, Matt Cardona and more. Orton had his first WWE TV appearance on April 25th, 2002 and WWE will have a Randy Orton celebration on tonight’s episode of Raw. Ahead of that, several people took to Twitter to congratulate Orton on the milestone, as you can see below:

.@randyorton was instrumental in teaching me how to become a main eventer. You learn by watching matches back, but it’s a whole different education when you’re actually in the ring with one of the absolute best and learning from them… #OrtonWeek pic.twitter.com/HrT6KifmVw — The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 25, 2022

Tonight we celebrate 20 years of the greatest superstar who has ever graced the squared circle and my best bro Randy Orton. Love you and can’t wait to see you tonight 🤙 #rkbro #wwe #stallion pic.twitter.com/zr2sRQZ0dA — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) April 25, 2022

I am proud to be in the same generation as you. Congratulations @RandyOrton 🐍 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/RG8aUKqpX7 — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) April 25, 2022

He’s one of the best to ever do it. Rarely makes a mistake and someone that a lot of people (myself included) can learn a lot from. Nothing but respect! https://t.co/jCHdZuX9bt — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) April 24, 2022

From literally day 1 in @ovwrestling to year 20 I’ve had the pleasure of watching @RandyOrton go from 3rd generation brat to pop culture icon & one of the absolute greatest to ever grace the squared circle. Nothing but respect. Congratulations on 20 years Bro! https://t.co/Vs4MGVX8W0 — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) April 25, 2022

From the youngest World Heavyweight Champion in @WWE history to now. Not many more can say they have had such a storied career and are still at the top of their game. Congratulations on an incredible 20 years, @RandyOrton! pic.twitter.com/KgPqrJsalf — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 25, 2022