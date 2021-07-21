wrestling
Riddle Still Wants A Match With NXT UK Champion WALTER
July 21, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Matt Riddle sent a message to the current NXT UK Champion WALTER, noting that he still wants a match with the Imperium leader.
He wrote: “Yo @WalterAUT just saw you on my TV and all I can say is I still want some so when see you be ready bro #WWENXT”
WALTER is currently out of action with a hand injury, putting a hold on his planned title defense against Ilja Dragunov.
