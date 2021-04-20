WWE News: Riddle Scores Upset Win Over Randy Orton On Raw, Damian Priest Crashes Miz TV

– Riddle got a big win on Monday, scoring an upset over Randy Orton on tonight’s Raw. Monday’s Raw saw a match set up between Orton and Riddle after the latter interrupted a backstage interview with Orton, leading to Orton asking for the match.

Riddle won the match after countering the RKO into a crucifix to pick up the win. You can see clips of the segment and match below:

– WWE also posted a clip of Damian Priest showing up to crash Miz TV as Miz was hyping his WWE 24 special that premieres on Sunday. You can see that video below, along with a clip of the match after which Priest won: