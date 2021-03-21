Riddle vs. Mustafa Ali Announced for WWE Fastlane Kickoff Show

– WWE has now confirmed that Riddle vs. Mustafa Ali for Riddle’s WWE US title will now be taking place on the Kickoff show for tonight’s WWE Fastlane event. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan (Edge is the guest special enforcer)

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Big E vs. Apollo Crews

* No Holds Barred Match: Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

* Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton

* Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* WWE United States Championship Match: Riddle vs. Mustafa Ali (Kickoff Show)

* Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Not Currently Advertised on WWE.com)