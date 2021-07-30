wrestling / News
Riddle vs. Omos Announced For Next Week’s WWE RAW
July 30, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced a new match for next week’s edition of RAW. Riddle is set to go one on one with Omos, who will have AJ Styles in his corner. RAW will also feature a rematch between Nikki A.S.H. and Charlotte Flair.
Here’s the full release from WWE on Riddle vs. Omos:
Bro… Riddle has a tall task ahead of him this Monday on Raw.
After falling victim to a Styles Clash courtesy of AJ Styles just moments after being defeated by John Morrison, Riddle will look to bounce back in a big way.
The Original Bro is set to go toe-to-toe with AJ’s colossal co-Raw Tag Team Champion, Omos.
Will Riddle have what it takes to slay the giant?
