Riddle Wants His US Title Match Against Bobby Lashley to be Held in the Fight Pit

– On last Monday’s edition of Raw, Riddle won a gauntlet match against The Hurt Business to earn a US title shot against reigning champion Bobby Lashley. Earlier today, Riddle tweeted Triple H, asking if the match could take place in the Fight Pit.

Riddle tweeted, “Hey @tripleh, who do I have to call so I can beat up @fightbobby in the #FightPit for the #USTitle?” You can view that tweet below.

WWE has not yet announced when or where the upcoming US title match will take place. Riddle previously lost his first Fight Pit match against Timothy Thatcher in NXT. The match took place in NXT last May before the “Super King of Bros.” would later go on to join the main WWE roster.

Currently, Lashley is slated to be an entrant for the Men’s Royal Rumble match at Sunday’s event.