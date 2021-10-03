Riddle Weighs in On NXT 2.0 Relaunch, Praises Bron Breakker

You can count Riddle as a fan of the revamped NXT as a whole, and of Bron Breakker in particular. Riddle appeared on the latest After the Bell with Corey Graves and weighed in on the NXT 2.0 relaunch, plus more. You can check out the results below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the NXT 2.0 relaunch: “I like the colors, I like the colorfulness, but I don’t know about the 2.0. I don’t think they needed the 2.0, but hey, I get it, we’ve evolved to the next level of NXT. I like it. I feel like, right now, they’re doing a great job of catering and pushing newer talent. Instead of getting guys with huge independent reputations and just putting them in the forefront, it’s really good that they’re building stars.

“The other thing they’re doing really well is they’re really making women the forefront of the show a lot of the time. I saw this week’s advertisement and it was mostly just the women, and all the matches they were showing and everything else. It was a great presentation and it was awesome. I know people have mentioned an all women’s wrestling show, but if they’re doing what they’re doing with NXT now and making women almost 50% of the show and making it a big deal, I think it’s really good, and I think it’s a different look. I’ve been highly entertained.”

On Bron Breakker: “Bron Breakker, dude’s a house. Guy’s pretty stacked, you know? I mean, right now, he reminds me of a younger Goldberg. I feel like him on the mic, he’s very short, very intense, and then in the ring, he’s not doing a lot of dips and dives, but he definitely gets the job done. The guys a ball of muscle, that’s all I can say. When I think of breakout stars, when I think of up and coming future guys and I see that guy, I think, yeah. That guy in three years could be fighting for the world championship. he looks the part. Now, only time will tell, but from what I’ve seen, he’s going to have a pretty bright future.”