Riddle On Reason WWE Dropped His First Name, His Segment With John Cena On RAW

In a recent interview on the Battleground podcast, Riddle discussed his segment with John Cena on RAW, why he thinks WWE dropped his first name, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Riddle on his segment with John Cena on RAW: “It was a very surreal moment. I ran into John in the back and it was not on the format or schedule. John was gonna go out and do his thing and I was just gonna roll by him. John made a note of coming up to me and we talked to each other, and he asked if I would be interested. I said of course. Let’s bro it off, dude. Let’s do it, that would be awesome. It’s funny, we did that and Randy hit me up right after and goes, ‘I don’t know if you know this, kid, but John just gave you the rub.’ At first I was like, c’mon, I’ve been wrestling for a long time, I know what just happened. I’m stoked about it. I love how Randy talks to me. Randy is the coolest.”

On his chemistry with Randy Orton: “We click very well when it comes to creative things. We agree on everything. It’s funny how different we are personality wise when you look at us walk and talk and move. We’re very different. But then, when it comes to business and our jobs, we’re very similar. I think that’s why we click so well and work so well together.”

On why he thinks WWE dropped his first name: “You know, I think the problem really came in that they didn’t know they wanted to call me Matt Riddle or Matthew Riddle. Honestly, my whole life I’ve been called Riddle, you know, because there’s a lot of Matts and there’s only a couple Riddles. So every sports team I was on, every wrestling team I was on, even when I did jujitsu, or fought in the UFC people just called me Riddle. So for me, it worked. I know a lot of fans were very upset about it. But I was like, people have been calling me that. It’s my last name, it’s not like it’s a fake last name. It’s still my real name. Honestly, people hated it at first, but it’s catching on. Riddle is pretty sweet. I’ll tell you this. There are certain battles you fight, right? You’ll fight hard and you’ll die on that hill. Losing my first name isn’t one of those hills I’m ready to die on. You want me to work here and do this and be awesome, and you want to take my first name? I was like sure.”

