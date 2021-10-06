Riddle On His Reaction To WWE NXT 2.0, Bron Breakker Reminding Him Of a Young Goldberg

In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Riddle discussed his reaction to WWE NXT 2.0, Bron Breakker’s potential as a top WWE star, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Riddle on his reaction to WWE NXT 2.0: “I kind of like it, the bright colors, the colorfulness. I don’t know about the 2.0. I don’t think they needed the 2.0, but hey, I get it. We evolved to the next level of NXT as 2.0. I feel like right now they’re doing a great job of catering to and pushing newer talent instead of getting guys with huge independent reputations and then putting them at the forefront. It’s really good. They’re building stars. And I feel the other thing they’re doing really well is they’re really making women the forefront of the show a lot of the team. I saw this week’s advertisement, and it was mostly just the women in all the matches they were showing. It was great presentation, it was awesome. I know people have mentioned an all-women’s wrestling league, so I feel like if they’re doing what they’re doing now with NXT and making women almost 50 percent of the show and making it a big deal, I think it’s really good. I think it’s a different look, and I’ve been highly entertained.”

On his thoughts on Bron Breakker in NXT and Breakker’s potential as a top WWE star: “Dude is a house. The guy is pretty stacked. I mean, right now, he reminds me of a younger Goldberg. I feel like him on the mic – he’s very short and very intense. In the ring, he’s not doing a lot of dips and dives, but he definitely gets the job done. The guy is a ball of muscle. That’s all I can say. When I think of breakout stars and up-and-coming future guys and I see that guy, I think, yeah, that could in three years could be fighting for the world championship. He looks the part. Now, only time will tell, but from what I’ve seen, he’s gonna have a pretty bright future.”

