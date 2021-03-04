wrestling / News
Riddle’s Instagram Gets Hacked
March 4, 2021
Riddle’s Instagram account has fallen prey to hackers, according to the WWE star. The US Champion posted to Twitter to note that he’s “been hacked on @instagram and their support team isn’t really helping,” as you can see below.
Riddle did not provide any additional details, but as of this writing his Instagram account is active and nothing appears to have changed. Instagram has yet to comment on his Tweet.
I’ve been hacked on @instagram and their support team isn’t really helping
— matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) March 4, 2021
