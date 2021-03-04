wrestling / News

Riddle’s Instagram Gets Hacked

March 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Riddle WWE Smackdown

Riddle’s Instagram account has fallen prey to hackers, according to the WWE star. The US Champion posted to Twitter to note that he’s “been hacked on @instagram and their support team isn’t really helping,” as you can see below.

Riddle did not provide any additional details, but as of this writing his Instagram account is active and nothing appears to have changed. Instagram has yet to comment on his Tweet.

