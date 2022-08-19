Ridge Holland Says He’s Building Trust In Himself Back Up After Big E.’s Injury

Ridge Holland says he’s been busy working on trusting himself after Big E.’s injury from a suplex he delivered in March. As you know, the New Day member suffered a broken neck due to a suplex delivered outside the ring by Holland on the March 11th episode of Smackdown. E. has beeen recovering since and has given several updates, staying remarkably positive about the situation.

Holland spoke with Metro in the UK about the injury and more while promoting Clash at the Castle, and you can check out some highlights below:

On Big E. getting injured from his suplex: “It was a massive knock to my confidence. The main thing is that E’s functional, he’s OK, he’s gonna live a full life.”

On wanting to get in the ring more: “From a personal standpoint, I’d like to get in the ring more and show people what I can do because there is a stigma there with the Big E thing. So, I wanna show people what I can do and how good I can be, and wash that stain off my back.”

On building trust back up both with himself and his co-workers: “It’s just been a slow process, getting back into it and learning how to trust myself, and obviously building that trust up with the boys as well. The trust of your peers is what we aim for.”

On Big E’s health status: “He’s absolutely fine, I’m in contact with him – not as much as I was because I think I was annoying him slightly. [laughs] For me, personally, the main thing is that Big E’s gonna be OK. That’s the number one, regardless of how I feel, regardless of what’s come to be. The main thing is that he’s his positive self, he’s cracking on and hopefully we’ll see him back in the not to distant future!”

On working with Sheamus and Butch: “[Sheamus and Butch have] been really good, checking in on me and just telling me everything’s going to be OK. He’s not in the company anymore, but I was in contact with William Regal, Fit Finlay’s given me plenty of advice, as have numerous people so I’m very grateful for that.”

On a potential six-man tag with The New Day: “I’m sure we’d absolutely tear it up if we got given a bit of time. There’s no doubt in my mind that those three guys and us three would have absolutely tore it up, no doubt.”