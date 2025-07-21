wrestling / News
Ridge Holland Debuts New Gimmick At WWE NXT Live Event
After a nearly two-month absence, Ridge Holland returned to the ring at an NXT live event in Tampa, Florida, on July 19, sporting a new gimmick.
Holland appeared with tape on his head and a new vest featuring the moniker “The Steam Pig.” In his return match, Holland defeated Tate Wilder. Check it out below:
— Ridge Holland (@RidgeWWE) July 20, 2025
