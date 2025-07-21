wrestling / News

Ridge Holland Debuts New Gimmick At WWE NXT Live Event

July 21, 2025 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
WWE NXT Ridge Holland 11-19-24 Image Credit: WWE

After a nearly two-month absence, Ridge Holland returned to the ring at an NXT live event in Tampa, Florida, on July 19, sporting a new gimmick.

Holland appeared with tape on his head and a new vest featuring the moniker “The Steam Pig.” In his return match, Holland defeated Tate Wilder. Check it out below:

