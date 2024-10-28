wrestling / News
Ridge Holland Defeats Andre Chase In Ambulance Match At NXT Halloween Havoc
Ridge Holland shut the door on Chase U, defeating Andre Chase in an Ambulance Match at NXT Halloween Havoc. Holland defeated Chase on Sunday’s PPV in a back and forth match that saw Holland get the win after slamming the door into Chase’s head, then catapulting him into the door. He tossed Chase into the ambulance and closed the door to get the win.
You can see highlights from the match below:
🗣️ WHAT DOES THAT SPELL?!@AndreChaseWWE is taking it to @RidgeWWE! 👊#HalloweenHavoc pic.twitter.com/vyeX75frKQ
— WWE (@WWE) October 28, 2024
These two are DESTROYING each other! 😬#HalloweenHavoc pic.twitter.com/DQg9WBjODf
— WWE (@WWE) October 28, 2024
By any means necessary! @AndreChaseWWE is doing whatever it takes to beat @RidgeWWE! 🔥#HalloweenHavoc pic.twitter.com/XbH7J6z5fp
— WWE (@WWE) October 28, 2024
He said he'd do it, and he did it. @RidgeWWE is your winner of the Ambulance Match at #HalloweenHavoc! 🚑 pic.twitter.com/ciVTdb6Ybl
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 28, 2024