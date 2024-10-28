wrestling / News

Ridge Holland Defeats Andre Chase In Ambulance Match At NXT Halloween Havoc

October 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ridge Holland NXT Halloween Havoc Image Credit: WWE

Ridge Holland shut the door on Chase U, defeating Andre Chase in an Ambulance Match at NXT Halloween Havoc. Holland defeated Chase on Sunday’s PPV in a back and forth match that saw Holland get the win after slamming the door into Chase’s head, then catapulting him into the door. He tossed Chase into the ambulance and closed the door to get the win.

You can see highlights from the match below:

