Ridge Holland Discusses Suffering Serious Leg Injury On NXT TV, When He Expects To Return

In a recent interview with talkSPORT (h/t Fightful), Ridge Holland discussed the serious injury that he suffered on NXT back in October, his recovery process, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Ridge Holland on suffering a serious leg injury on NXT in October: “Pretty freak incident. On my left leg I fractured and dislocated my ankle and then on my right leg, I dislocated the kneecap and ruptured my patella tendons. Kind of a buy one get one free on injuries! But, it’s coming on well. The WWE medical staff are top notch and they’ve got me well on the road to recovery.”

On the backstage reaction to his injury: “They were all very concerned and just wanted the best for me. They made sure I got the best medical care and reassured me that everything is going to be fine. From my personal standpoint, mentally, as soon that happened and I was on the stretcher I was already thinking about ‘OK, let’s get ready to come back. What can I do to get back and be better than ever?’ Everyone was really helpful from the doctors to the trainers to Triple H. It’s just a really good support system and it’s nice to know people care.”

On when he expects to return to the ring: “It’s early days yet, but the doctor has said six to nine months, so I’m just taking it day-by-day and see how the knee and ankle feels. If I look too far in the future I’ll probably take my focus on what needs to be done today. So yeah, we’ll see how it goes.”

On learning from William Regal: “He’s been instrumental, but kind of like a soft undertone to what I’m doing though. He’s just there for advice, he’s not overbearing. I think he’s just confident in what I can do and he lets me get on with my business. But he’s always there for advice and he’s definitely a very influential figure in a lot of careers and that’s for me also.”