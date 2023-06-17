Ridge Holland Says He Got No Warning Before WWE Draft Announcement

In an interview with Fightful), Ridge Holland gave his thoughts on the 2021 WWE Draft and noted he had no warning before his status was announced. Holland was drafted to Smackdown and joined up with Sheamus, and eventually Butch, as the Brawling Brutes. Here are highlights:

On being drafted to Smackdown: “I had an inkling they were having a look. There were quite a few of us going up there for dark matches. Funny story, I was actually watching Smackdown when I got drafted. I was sat down eating my last meal of the day and just watching the show, and then I got drafted. I nearly spat my meal out. I had no prior warning. It was kind of bittersweet, I have to admit, because in NXT, I never really got to show what I was capable of. Then to go up to the main roster, obviously being paired with Sheamus is a great gig. What has turned out to be the Brawling Brutes has been fantastic, but I still feel, especially with the adversity that I’ve been through with injuries and the unfortunate incident with Big E, I feel like I’m still trying to prove myself and I’m still trying to look for opportunity where I can show the fans and my peers what I can truly do. Because I feel like they’ve only seen this much of Ridge Holland. It’s very frustrating.”

On his time on the main roster so far: “But, taking all that, the things we’ve done with the Brawling Brutes I’ve thoroughly enjoyed. We main evented the first ever main roster War Games. We just about which is a fantastic milestone. Extreme Rules, the banger we had with the Imperium boys. So, yeah, it’s been fun, but again, we’re always looking for more. We’re always looking to prove ourselves, so that’s where I’m at. I’m open to anything, but now being on the main roster and having experienced the logistics of what goes on up here, this is where you want to be. NXT’s great and the guys down there are doing a fantastic job, but I think me, as Ridge Holland, I need to focus on stuff on the main roster and again, prove myself in showing people what I can do.“