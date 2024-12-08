Ridge Holland Says NXT Deadline Will Be A Bad Night For Trick Williams’ Fans

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Ridge Holland spoke about his match at NXT Deadline tonight and said it would be a bad night for fans of Trick Williams. The two will meet for the NXT championship on tonight’s show.

He said: “It’s the biggest moment of my life, everything relies on this, and I’m not doing it for anybody else. But like I said before, I’m gonna make them cry — those people — it’s my mission. It’s not going to be a good night for Trick Williams, and it’s not going to be a good night for all those fans who follow him. I’ve got nothing left to fight for, so what have I got left to lose? I might as well destroy everything. Whichever way you look at it — win, lose, or draw — things will change and I’m gonna squeeze ‘NXT’ around it’s throat and take it to an inch of its life.“