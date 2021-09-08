Ridge Holland on Why the NXT Rebrand Is Exciting: ‘There’s Nothing Negative About It’

– Speaking to Alex McCarthy with talkSPORT, WWE NXT Superstar Ridge Holland discussed the upcoming NXT rebrand slated for Sept. 14. According to Holland, there’s nothing to worry about with regards to the rebranding. Below are some highlights:

Ridge Holland on the NXT rebrand: “It’s exciting times regardless of what you might hear. You look back over history, over the past few decades and whether it’s RAW or SmackDown, every so often, they go through a revamp. Whether it’s the set, the structure, this and that. NXT is no different. It’s exciting. There’s nothing negative about it. Everyone I know that I’m speaking to about it are chomping at the bit and I don’t really know the ins and outs of what’s coming. I’ve not seen anything regarding the set or anything like that, but the logo is cool and different. I’m just excited to go to work and see how it all unfolds.”

On defeating Austin Theory in a SmackDown dark match: “Without going into too much detail, everything was positive. They tend to do things a little bit differently up there, or they’re trying to make everything we do what they do up there. Everything was great. Being out there out in front of a larger group of fans was definitely enjoyable, it was a lot of fun. And being out there with Austin, who’s a very talented individual in himself, it was a great experience. Hopefully, we’ll see where it goes. But it was positive, but I can’t give any information about what’s going to happen because I just don’t know [laughs]. I’ve had fleeting meetings with them [Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard] before, but this was the first proper time that they saw me do my thing. It was a good experience and learning curve and I’ll take some things away from it, but concentrate on the task at hand that is NXT.”