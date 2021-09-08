Ridge Holland, Pete Dunne Explain WWE NXT Attack on Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

Ridge Holland and Pete Dunne turned on their stablemates Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch on tonight’s NXT, and they had an explanation as to why after the show. WWE posted video of the two leaving the Capitol Wrestling Center after assaulting Burch and Lorcan to end tonight’s show, and being asked why they did what they did.

“Oney and Danny are dead weight,” Holland replied. “As soon as Pete gave me the nod, all bets were off. Especially on Oney Lorcan.”

Dunne chipped in to say, “Listen, I told Samoa Joe to his face to go fetch your mate Regal and make the match. And now they want to start putting people in front of me, and make it a 4-Way match? Well listen, people are gonna get hurt.

You can see the clip below: